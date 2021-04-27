Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,678,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 159,918 shares in the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

AVXL opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $864.88 million, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

