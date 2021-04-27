Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANIX. Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.58. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixa Biosciences (ANIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit