Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANIX. Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.58. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

