Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) Trading Down 0.2%

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) shares dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 25,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 451,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

