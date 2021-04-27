Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 12,759.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,795 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.48% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $16,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $37,906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $18,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.47.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $317,125.00. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $116,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,431,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,704. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.