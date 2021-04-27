Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $56.23 Average Target Price from Analysts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.84. 69,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,573. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 88.56%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 273,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $14,117,140.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $6,250,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.