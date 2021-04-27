Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.10 and a 200 day moving average of $125.46. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $69.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

