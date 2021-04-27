Aqua Metals (AQMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Aqua Metals to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Aqua Metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aqua Metals stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,903. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.93. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

In other news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $67,484.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $340,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AQMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

