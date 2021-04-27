ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.94

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.94 and traded as high as C$7.52. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$7.50, with a volume of 2,740,218 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of ARC Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.35%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

