Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

NYSE:ADM opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 118,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 486,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,719,000 after buying an additional 36,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 23.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

