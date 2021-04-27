Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,625,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $62.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

