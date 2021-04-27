Arden Trust Co Decreases Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Splunk were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Splunk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after acquiring an additional 465,111 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after buying an additional 1,037,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $514,722,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $407,199,000 after acquiring an additional 337,942 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,308,000 after acquiring an additional 602,881 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.31 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

