Arden Trust Co Sells 178 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

