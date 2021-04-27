Ardevora Asset Management LLP Increases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.15% of ResMed worth $43,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

ResMed stock opened at $210.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.05 and a 200-day moving average of $201.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

