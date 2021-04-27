Ardevora Asset Management LLP Invests $52.54 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 98,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,539,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $619.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $385.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $280.84 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $553.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

