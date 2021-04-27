Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 13,900 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $50,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $281.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $157.48 and a 52-week high of $285.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.53.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Cowen lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

