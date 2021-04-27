Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 683,676 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683,676 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $35,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 559.6% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONEM opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ONEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $332,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $1,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,344.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,519 shares of company stock valued at $10,935,797.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

