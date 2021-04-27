Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 6,898 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $48,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $505.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $519.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.74. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.02 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKTX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $570.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

