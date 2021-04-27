Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.35.

Several research firms recently commented on ASC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of ASC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 518,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,108. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $128.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.16. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

