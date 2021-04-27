Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.35.
Several research firms recently commented on ASC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.
Shares of ASC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 518,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,108. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $128.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.16. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
Featured Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.