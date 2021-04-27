Arepacoin Price Tops $0.0103 on Top Exchanges (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 28% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 27th. Arepacoin has a market cap of $176,450.43 and approximately $43.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 70% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,157,515 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

