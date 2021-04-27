Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.47 Million Position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares during the quarter. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf comprises 1.4% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned 20.84% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RAFE. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 414.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 55,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RAFE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42.

