Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,683 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $76,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 6,344.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,580,000 after acquiring an additional 623,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.49. 15,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,935. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $126.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

