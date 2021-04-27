Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group raised Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of ARTL stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.52. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned approximately 0.13% of Artelo Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

