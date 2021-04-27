Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of APAM opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,625,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.