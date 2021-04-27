ASGN (ASGN) Set to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.16. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ASGN to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASGN opened at $105.93 on Tuesday. ASGN has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $109.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price objective on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other ASGN news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

