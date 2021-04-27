Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. On average, analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust to post $-17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AHT stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.42.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Earnings History for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Comments


