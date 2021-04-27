Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

ASPN opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.26 million, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.21 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $2,530,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 249.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,626 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

