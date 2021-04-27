Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Pharmacare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

OTCMKTS:APNHY opened at $11.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Aspen Pharmacare has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.