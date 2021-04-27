Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $185.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Assurant traded as high as $156.84 and last traded at $156.84, with a volume of 34 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.79.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIZ. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

