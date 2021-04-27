Attila (ATT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $193.42 Million

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Attila coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Attila has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Attila has a total market capitalization of $193.42 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00067035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00063833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.52 or 0.00788777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00097072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.27 or 0.08090266 BTC.

Attila Profile

Attila is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

