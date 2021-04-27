Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. Acquires 30,000 Shares

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,412,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,000,949.70.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$8,400.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 10,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$8,715.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 25,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.

AU opened at C$0.85 on Tuesday. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.78 and a 1-year high of C$1.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.03.

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship project is Risti Project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland.

