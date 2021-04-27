Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 589.7% from the March 31st total of 301,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 30.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.85% of Auris Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EARS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,615. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.95. Auris Medical has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Auris Medical Company Profile

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology, rhinology and allergy, and CNS disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

