AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their underperform rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1,390.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,423.23.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,443.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,389.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,230.16. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $982.30 and a twelve month high of $1,524.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 118.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

