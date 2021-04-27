Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Avista stock opened at $46.16 on Monday. Avista has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avista will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.13%.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $431,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,680,205.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

