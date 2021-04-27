Avnet (AVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Avnet to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avnet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Earnings History for Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

