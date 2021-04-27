Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,728,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,675. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 81.13, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.46.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

