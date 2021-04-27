Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.950-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion.

NYSE AXTA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $32.45. 4,728,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,675. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $32.93.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.46.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

