Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.45. 4,732,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $32.93.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

