Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

AYLA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,727. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 625.24% and a negative net margin of 850.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ayala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 33,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $617,137.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

