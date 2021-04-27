Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Up 1,820.0% in April

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 1,820.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Azimut Exploration in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Azimut Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZMTF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. 29,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,950. Azimut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.