Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 1,820.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Azimut Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Azimut Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Azimut Exploration stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. 29,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,950. Azimut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

