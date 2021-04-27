Baader Bank Reiterates €82.00 Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KRN. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Krones presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.44 ($88.76).

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €70.80 ($83.29) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. Krones has a 12-month low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 12-month high of €78.35 ($92.18). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €69.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €65.02.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

