Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of BAD stock opened at C$40.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.65. Badger Daylighting has a 1 year low of C$25.57 and a 1 year high of C$46.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.68.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$130.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.30 million. Analysts forecast that Badger Daylighting will post 1.9700001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$784,900.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.