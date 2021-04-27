Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given a $40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) received a $40.00 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 77.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of BLDP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.49. 319,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,117. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.60 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

