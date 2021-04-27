Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on BNMDF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banca Mediolanum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS BNMDF remained flat at $$9.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

