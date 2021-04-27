Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on BNMDF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banca Mediolanum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS BNMDF remained flat at $$9.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

