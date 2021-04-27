Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

NYSE BOH traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $90.52. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

