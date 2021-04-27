Bank OZK Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bank OZK raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

