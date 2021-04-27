Bank OZK Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 126,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,080,000 after purchasing an additional 34,447 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 106,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $274.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.85 and its 200 day moving average is $236.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $275.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

