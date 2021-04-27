Bank OZK Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank OZK decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after buying an additional 471,028 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,279,000 after buying an additional 937,668 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.45 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.19 and its 200 day moving average is $96.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

