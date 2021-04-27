Barclays Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 470 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 430.75 ($5.63).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 437 ($5.71) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 427.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 394.76. The firm has a market cap of £89.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.90. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

