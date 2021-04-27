Barclays Boosts BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $45.00

Apr 27th, 2021

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price increased by Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BJRI. Loop Capital boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.45.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $55.51 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $958,741.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,901.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

